London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Kensington literary townhouse
Photograph: Russell Simpson

A Kensington town house with impeccable literary credentials is up for sale

Bag your spot among London's literati – for a mere £11.95m

India Lawrence
Written by
India Lawrence
Advertising

One for the aspiring novelists here. If you’ve got £11.95 million in the bank, you could buy this five-story Kensington townhouse with a blue plaque. It has a storied history, with a number of literary residents living under its roof over the years. 

First World War poet Siegfried Sassoon lived at the Holland Park mansion between 1925 and 1932, writing two novels during his time there.  In the early twentieth century, the property was home to the Llewelyn Davis family, whose children inspired JB Barrie to write ‘Peter Pan’. Later, it was also occupied by the portrait artist Harold Speed, who built a large south-facing studio which is now a living room that stretches out into the garden. More recently, the property belonged to a newspaper editor. 

The five-bedroom bohemian boudoir also has four bathrooms, a large garden, two reception rooms, a wine cellar and roof terrace which looks like the ideal spot to quaff a few gin and tonics while hosting a literary salon.

On the property's listing, which is managed by Russell Simpson estate agents, it says: 'The property retains many of its traditional features, including elegant cornices and mouldings on the ceilings, as well as the carved stone fireplaces.'

The lucky buyer of the house will be able to work on their magnum opus looking out at the stellar views of Campden Hill Square, just a short walk from Notting Hill and High Street Kensington. 

Which member of the literati with suitably rich parents will be the next proprietor of this grand house?

A first edition Shakespeare text from 1623 has gone on display.

A massive manor house that inspired James Bond is up for sale.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on city identity

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Site Map
        © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.