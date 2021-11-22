The Queen and Prince Phillip will be immortalised in bronze for the hall's 150th anniversary

New statues of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip are coming to the Royal Albert Hall. The lifesize figures depict the pair in the 1960s and will be unveiled on the South Porch next summer. Statues of Queen Victoria and Prince Albert (also new) will appear on the North Porch of the hall at the same time. Maquettes (aka little toy versions that show you what the finish article will look like) of all four sculptures arrived last week.

The statue of the Queen depicts her wearing his wedding present of the Edinburgh bracelet.

Queen Elizabeth has been a frequent patron of the venue. The building, which is celebrating its 150th anniversary, was dedicated to Queen Victoria’s late husband Prince Albert and officially opened ten years after his death. Other events commemorating the hall’s anniversary included a special concert this past July and an online video narrated by Mick Jagger.

Phillip was Britain’s longest-serving consort ever, and passed away in April. The Queen is set to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee in the spring, the first monarch of the UK to do so, marking 70 years in service.

