If 2020 is all getting a bit much for you, now’s your chance to go back in time a few decades.

An ’80s-themed drive-in show is coming to London where you can watch concerts from Madonna, David Bowie, Stevie Nicks and Prince.

Deezer’s ’80s Drive In will be popping up for one day only on Wednesday October 7 at The Drive In at Troubadour Meridian Water in Edmonton.

The concert footage is straight out of the ’80s archives and includes Madonna’s 1985 ‘The Virgin Tour’, Prince’s 1987 ‘Sign o’ the Times’, Stevie Nicks’s 1987 ‘Live at Red Rocks’ and David Bowie’s 1988 ‘Glass Spider’.

Obviously, to get the true drive-in experience you’ll need a car, but if you don’t have one, you can book a car-free bay and set up camp in a group of five friends – you’ll just need to bring your own chairs, an FM radio to tune in and, er, maybe a blanket?

There will be food on offer too, at ’80s prices, which includes popcorn and a soft drink for 90p and a burger and a soft drink for 70p.

Tickets are £15 per car or car-free bay and all profits from the event will go to Help Musicians, a charity which offers financial and mental health support for struggling artists.

Fancy dress is optional, but encouraged. Better start backcombing your hair now – or drive there with the windows down.

Deezer’s ’80s Drive In is on Oct 7. £15. Book tickets here.

