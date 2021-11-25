A London theatre is giving away post-show Domino’s with every play

Long one of London’s most forward-thinking fringe theatres, Camden’s New Diorama will be celebrating its tenth anniversary this year with a truly progressive new scheme: every single audience member for each of the three shows in its new season will be offered free Domino’s pizza after the show, in a hook up with Domino’s Camden. The offer isn’t in fact intended to persuade people to buy theatre tickets (although, y’know, it probably will) but rather to encourage ticketholders to stay behind after the show and have a bit of a chat about what they just saw. It’s the first scheme of its kind in any UK theatre, but it sounds genuinely wonderful, and should allow audience members to capture that 'crashing the press night afterparty’ vibe every night.

The shows, then, see three of the finest companies to work with the New Diorama over its first decade return with shows particularly suited to a good old discourse over a slice. Season opener ‘The Winston Machine’ by Kandinsky (Jan 18-Feb 19 2022) is an epic family saga examining the shadow cast over the UK by Winston Churchill. Rhum + Clay’s ‘Project Dictator, or: Why Democracy is Overrated and I Don’t Miss It At All’ (Mar 29-Apr 30 2022) is a dark comedy about a comedy double act forced to reunite –under pain of death – by a totalitarian regime. And finally, Deafinitely Theatre follow their brilliant BSL take on Sarah Kane’s ‘4.48 Psychosis’ with new show ‘Everyday’ (May 17-Jun 11 2022), a visually inventive show made up of true stories of deaf women surviving abuse.

So a lot to talk about. It seems a bit rude to ask exactly how much pizza they’re offering – probably safest to assume ‘one slice each’ and anything else is a bonus – but certainly an already tasty season of theatre has got just that bit tastier.

For more information on the New Diorama’s current and future shows, head to its website.

