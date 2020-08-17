A massive boa constrictor has been captured by the Thames

The snake was spotted slithering by the water in south-west London this weekend

If you went down to the Thames this weekend, you’d have been in for a big surprise! A five-foot-long boa constrictor was found snaking its way through the undergrowth in Barnes, Richmond upon Thames.

Before it was able to find a suitable snack, it was picked up by the local RSPCA service, who believe it was an abandoned pet rather than a stray. The reptile was found to be in good condition and taken to a rescue centre where it will receive specialist care... and presumably a mouse or two.

At least he/she didn’t make it down to Heathrow. We’ve got enough travel problems right now without snakes on a plane, right Samuel L?

