A massive crown sculpture is coming to Buckingham Palace this summer

A new Royal art installation is coming to London in June, including – yes, you heard it here – a gigantic sculpture of a jewelled crown.

Londoners will remember the coronation of King Charles III in May 2023, when he donned the crown previously worn by his mum Queen Elizabeth II on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

From June 15, you will be able to visit a huge sculpture of the Imperial State Crown in St James’ Park, just off the Mall and a stone throw away from the King’s Royal residence.

The sculpture is part of a larger heritage trail which takes in a number of iconic London locations, showcasing 10 other classic London themed sculptures such as a top hat, tea cup, King’s Guard, taxi and of course, a London bus. Here’s what the crown sculpture will look like.

Image: London Heritage Quarter

The sculptures are not quite the life-size bust of the King made of 17 litres of chocolate, but the new set of sculptures will still make for a bit of outdoor art fun. It’s being run by the London Heritage Quarter.

The crown sculpture itself stands at an impressive 1.74m tall and 2.44m wide. Made of fibreglass with a plywood plinth, it will be hand-painted with vibrant colours by a local artist chosen by creative agency We Are Placemaking.

Organisers of the event said it aims to benefit local businesses and residents while attracting tourists. They said: ‘London Heritage Quarter is planning a summer of activity which will celebrate the area’s history, culture and community, while commemorating anniversaries such as the National Gallery's 200-year anniversary.’

Did you see the 10 most affordable London boroughs to buy a home?

Plus: here’s everything you need to know about the London bus strikes in May 2024.

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out UK newsletter for the latest UK news and the best stuff happening across the country.