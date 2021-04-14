You know that Joni Mitchell song about paving paradise to put up a parking lot? (‘You don’t know what you’ve got ‘til it’s gone’ etc). Well, in Hackney Wick, the exact opposite is happening –an alfresco paradise has popped up IN a parking lot.

The space was the car park at Hackney venue HWK, which opened up as an events space last summer. Now, it has a new name – The Lot – and is officially open again as of this week.

New for this year, the venue now has a custom-built sound system, which will come in handy for its weekly programme of ace DJs. This week, they’ve got them playing every night, including Good Block (April 14), Kristy Harper (April 15) and Not an Animal Records (April 16).

Another new addition to the venue is a roof that covers more than half the outdoor space, which is ideal for outdoor socialising when the weather isn’t cooperating (ie often).

You can also expect a new food offering thanks to an outdoor kitchen and barbecue, which will be dishing up Californian- and Mexican-inspired dishes including beer-battered fish tacos, tuna tostadas and loaded burritos.

The venue promises it will bring together ‘the very best promoters, brands, producers and DJs the UK has to offer, in one COVID-compliant space’. What more could you ask for? Absolutely nothing.

