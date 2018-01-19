A much loved east London gallery is closing after ten years in the game

For the last decade, KK Outlet has stood at 42 Hoxton Square, packing its walls with the work of emerging artists and established designers alike, and letting revellers spill out onto the streets to guzzle the free booze that was always guaranteed at a new show opening. We genuinely dream of those balmy nights drinking cans of Red Stripe on the stoop outside.

While downstairs served as the UK offices for Dutch communications agency KesselsKramer, the ground floor was given over to a public gallery and shop space hosting 131 exhibitions from the likes of Mr Bingo, Lakwena Maciver, Wilfred Wood, Giles Duley, Noma Bar and many more.



Now, sadly, the time has come for the space to shut its doors and move on to pastures new. A new location has not yet been confirmed but we’ve been instructed to listen out for news of an alternative site later in the year. And we will – eagerly.

Lakwena Maciver at KK Outlet

To say goodbye in style, a final show called ‘All Our Friends’ was installed last week, celebrating the work of all the creatives that graced the walls or collaborated with the company over the last ten years, with design heavyweight Anthony Burrill who created the OG branding for the gallery, making a farewell poster for it.

Final poster designed by Antony Burrill for KK Outlet

A Super Saturday party (Saturday January 27) will see collage workshops, activities and music taking place all day, and a Last Supper (Monday January 29) with see three speakers giving talks over a final feast.

Ewan Spencer at KK Outlet

The closing night (Wednesday January 31) promises an art auction, live bands and DJs, plus a whole load of booze. Having calculated that over 32,750 free beers (!!!) have been given out since the first exhibition opened in 2008, the team have created a bespoke bev called The Last Beer to toast the final night. Raise a glass and help them bow out like true pros. See you on the other side KK.

See the KK Outlet Twitter page for more details.

