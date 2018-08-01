A new 24hr club is opening this August

If the reaction to Hackney Council's recent curb on new nightlife venues has shown us anything, it's that Londoners still want to party. And while it may seem as though east London is past its clubbing prime, that's simply not the case.

FOLD is a case in point. It's a brand-spanking new club venue, blessed with that most precious of things: a 24-hour license. Located in a non-residential area between Bow and Canning Town, it's also conveniently close to the Jubilee line and its precious night tube service.

Founded by a group of artists, DJs and party people known as The Shapes Collective (responsible for Hackney venue The Glove That Fits) the club is made up of a 600-capacity main dancefloor, with secondary rooms due to open before the end of the year. There will also be hireable music studios onsite, as well as a 110db sound system in the main room, lockers for your belongings and a no photo policy.

It would be trite to compare anything about this fledgling venture to Berlin's mighty Berghain, aka the most desirable club on planet earth. Except that, on their Facebook page, FOLD tease this picture of light streaming through shutters – which unmistakably reminds of Berghain's Panorama Bar. So, who knows eh?

Either way, FOLD kicks things off with an opening party extravaganza on August 18. Boasting a line up of torch-bearing London party legends and club scene favourites such as World Unknown, Dimensions Soundsystem, party collective Make Me and NTS regulars Body Motion, it’s not to be missed.

Here's some more pics of the space, and you can get your launch night tickets here.