A new clubbing series launches tonight at Fabric

Looking for somewhere cool to kick off the weekend? Head straight to landmark London nightspot Fabric, where there’s a brand new event series being launched tonight, titled Forms. The weekly Friday night programme is crammed full of on-point DJs, encompassing big-hitting party-starters and emerging talent – including a focus on local names – who’ll be tearing up the iconic club’s dancefloors.

It’s been a dramatic 18 months or so for the club. Fabric reopened in 2017 following a short period of closure after Islington Council revoked its license in 2016 – but the venue is now fully back in the game and focusing on providing top-dollar club nights, which is top news for Londoners.

Launching Forms tonight will be globe-conquering selector and Fabric regular Skream, with further sets from Krystal Klear, Melé and Greg Venezia. Next Friday’s party (February 2) will also be a killer, featuring sublime house, techno and other beats and bleeps from top underground names including Andrea Oliva, Darius Syrossian and Yousef.

And so the Friday fun continues, with the likes of Claptone, Shadow Child, Michael Mayer and many more providing the soundtrack on a weekly basis. You could certainly do a hell of a lot worse with your Friday night than go and investigate.

Forms launches tonight at Fabric.