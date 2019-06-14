A new exhibition remembers the victims and survivors of the Grenfell fire

It’s been two years since the tragic Grenfell Tower fire, which took 72 lives on the night of June 14 2017. Following the incident, the west London-based community organisation Grenfell United rallied to spread awareness of the disaster and starting campaigning for safer housing across the UK.

Over the past year, photographer Tom Cockram has been documenting Grenfell survivors and the families bereaved by the fire to highlight the dangers faced by those still living in the hundreds of UK homes wrapped in dangerous ACM (aluminium composite material) cladding.

‘Never Forget Grenfell’, the resulting photography exhibition, opens next Friday (June 21), alongside a programme of events, including a screening of Daniel Renwick’s film ‘Failed by the State’, and a photography workshop for the Grenfell community.

Karim Mussilhy, vice-chair of Grenfell United, said: ‘We hope this exhibition will show Londoners that our community is strong, dignified and united.’ He added: ‘Two years on from the fire we are still fighting for justice and change. We cannot allow what happened at Grenfell to be forgotten. We hope Londoners will come and see our pictures, learn our story and support us in our campaign.’

‘Never Forget Grenfell’ runs Jun 20-23 at Shop 8, Dray Walk, Truman Brewery, E1 6QL.

