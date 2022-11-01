A new lakeside café has opened in Regent’s Park

Regent’s Park is the reigning champion as the most popular Royal Park in the capital. Whether it’s your go-to spot for rollerblading, sunbathing or, er… cracking open a few tinnies with your pals... there’s something there for everyone. That’s why we’re pretty stoked about the park’s brand new food and drink spot, The Waterside Café, which offers alfresco dining right next to the scenic boating lake.

Photograph: Rik Pennington

The interiors are inspired by the park’s Queen Mary’s Garden, with hand-painted wallpaper made from organic, sustainably sourced cotton. The new spot serves a range of food and drink every day, from breakfast through to late lunch. It has two menus, designed by a team led by award-winning chef Chris Holland, an ex-contestant on the ‘Great British Menu’. From lamb or plant-based chickpea burgers to stuffed pitta bread and flatbread pizzas, the menu serves up a right royal feast.

The Waterside Café is also running a ‘Grounds for Growth’ scheme, where customers can take home used coffee grounds in compostable packaging to use as fertiliser or compost for house plants or gardens.

The Waterside Café is open daily. Opening times vary depending on the season.

