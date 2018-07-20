A new London theatre is opening… at the Natural History Museum

Yes indeed: the Natural History Museum’s Jerwood Gallery is about to receive the mother of all makeovers as it’s converted into a 357-seat theatre that will play host to an award-winning drama about Charles Darwin called ‘The Wider Earth’.

The work of Aussie company Dead Puppet Society, ‘The Wider Earth’ by David Morton has gone down a storm in the Antipodes and is now set to receive its European premiere. It tells the story of Darwin’s adventurous younger years, as he undertook the five-year-voyage on the HMS Beagle that would shape his thinking as he became one of history’s most influential scientists.

The show features a cast of seven plus 30 handmade puppets, animations and illustrations to tell a coming-of-age story that’s about one young man, but also the human race.

‘The Wider Earth’ is at the Natural History Museum. Oct 2-Dec 30. Tickets can be purchased at www.thewiderearth.com