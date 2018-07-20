  • News
A new London theatre is opening… at the Natural History Museum

By Andrzej Lukowski Posted: Friday July 20 2018, 2:11pm

© Prudence Upton

Yes indeed: the Natural History Museum’s Jerwood Gallery is about to receive the mother of all makeovers as it’s converted into a 357-seat theatre that will play host to an award-winning drama about Charles Darwin called ‘The Wider Earth’.

The work of Aussie company Dead Puppet Society, ‘The Wider Earth’ by David Morton has gone down a storm in the Antipodes and is now set to receive its European premiere. It tells the story of Darwin’s adventurous younger years, as he undertook the five-year-voyage on the HMS Beagle that would shape his thinking as he became one of history’s most influential scientists.

The show features a cast of seven plus 30 handmade puppets, animations and illustrations to tell a coming-of-age story that’s about one young man, but also the human race.

‘The Wider Earth’ is at the Natural History Museum. Oct 2-Dec 30. Tickets can be purchased at www.thewiderearth.com

Staff writer
By Andrzej Lukowski

Andrzej Lukowski believes the three greatest American tragedians of the 20th century are Arthur Miller, Eugene O'Neill and Bruce Springsteen. You can follow him on Twitter @MrLukowski.

