London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Mrs. Doubtfire
Photograph: Courtesy Joan MarcusBroadway production image

A new ‘Mrs Doubtfire’ musical is coming to the West End next year

It transfers to London after a troubled run on Broadway

Andrzej Lukowski
Written by
Andrzej Lukowski
Advertising

‘Mrs Doubtfire’, the hit 1993 Robin Williams comedy about a divorced dad who disguises himself as his kids’ new nanny, has long seemed like The Sort Of Film that would one day get turned into a musical (essentially the fate of every successful comedy movie ever made).

And thus it proved in March 9, 2020, when – after years in development – Wayne and Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell’s adaptation began Broadway previews, only to shut down a couple of weeks later due to the pandemic. An extremely troubled run eventually followed: it only officially opened last December, and went on hiatus at the start of this year due to omicron before shutting in April (Broadway run pictured).

Might it get a shot at redemption with a UK run in rather more favourable Covid conditions? We’ll see! After recent tryouts in Manchester, ‘Mrs Doubtfire’ will transfer to the Shaftesbury Theatre in May next year. Relative unknown Gabriel Vick will star as Daniel Hillard, the divorced, out-of-work actor dad who poses as Scottish nanny Euphonia Doubtfire in order to get close to his kids. 

The musical received some stick for its rather old-fashioned depiction of cross-dressing; whether this will be as much of a problem in panto-loving Britain remains to be see. But certainly it’s a big, glitzy Broadway musical, something we’ve been in short supply of lately.

‘Mrs Doubtfire’ is at the Shaftesbury Theatre, booking May 12 2023 to Jan 13 2024. Tickets are on sale now.

The best new London theatre shows to book for in 2022 and 2023.

Christmas shows in London.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

      Site Map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.