Our pick of the best new plays, shows and musicals to book for in London’s theatres in 2022

The theatres have reopened, social distancing is over… okay, as we head on into 2022 the omicron wave is causing problems, but there is plenty of reason to think that it’ll burn itself out relatively quickly and next year’s theatre openings should go more or less to plan.

We’re not out of the woods yet, but theatre has survived 2020 and 2021 and it’s not going away any time soon. So with a slight note of caution, let’s get excited for London theatre in 2022.

Please note: these are ‘new’ productions. For a list of the return dates of long-running shows and musicals, see when will London’s big, long-running shows and musicals return?