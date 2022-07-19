Sport was designed to be enjoyed in the great outdoors, after all

What comes to mind when you think of watching the latest athletic events with others? Probably a noisy, sweaty sports bar packed full of drunk people. Not ideal in the current climate. Well, Hackney Bridge wants to challenge your assumptions. Its new outdoor cinema provides plenty of space for fans to spread out and relax in the fresh air while watching all the major sporting events of the summer, plus some family-friendly movies.

The two-by-four-metre screen overlooks Hackney Bridge Gardens, allowing patrons to chill out on the grassy area in front while the cinema shows the Women’s Euros, the Commonwealth Games and a diverse selection of films for all ages. Food and drink vendors offer beverages from local Hackney suppliers at both the screen’s own shipping container bar and the Hangar Bar inside the venue, and there’s food from various global cuisines, such as Italian at Made in Puglia, and Japanese at Rainbo.

Hackney Bridge is a new canalside community in east London near Hackney Wick. It boasts studios, workspaces, restaurants, bars, community gardens, shops and even a – you guessed it – street-food market. The area hopes to use its diverse range of amenities to promote local creativity and talent while bringing the community closer together, and this outdoor screen is its latest effort to do this.

So grab some friends and family and head down to the Hackney Bridge cinema for a football match, some track and field, or a movie night. You can still tip beer over yourself if you insist.

Hackney Bridge, Units 1-28, Echo Building, East Bay Lane, E15 2SJ.

