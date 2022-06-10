You’ve got a new streaming platform to promote – not an easy task with so many other streaming platforms already out there. So you’re going to need to go big and eye-catching with your promotional activity.

If you’re thinking: ‘What about immersive sculptures and augmented reality experiences that will transport visitors into a world of entertainment in the West End?’... you’ve probably snuck a glance at Paramount+’s launch strategy document.

The new streaming platform has teamed up with Westminster City Council and the Heart of London Business Alliance to create Summit of Stars, a host of pop-ups, installations and immersive experiences in Piccadilly and Leicester Square. It’s being billed as a ‘world-first’ takeover in the West End (although there are any number of American cybercandy stores that would probably beg to differ).

Launching on June 20, this feast of succulent Paramount IP will include a 42-star strong Walk of Stars, featuring the likes of Kevin Costner, Sylvester Stallone and Gillian Anderson, selfie-ready replicas of film sets, and those afore-mentioned ‘augmented reality experiences’. Piccadilly Circus will play host to movie memorabilia and stunt experiences, including a HALO installation and a chance to recreate that bit in Mission: Impossible where Tom Cruise zip-lines into the CIA server room. Only, instead of a server room, it’ll probably be that big Boots.

SpongeBob, meanwhile, is setting up his pineapple house in Leicester Square – sorry, Leicester Squarepants – with the promise of actual Krabby Patties and other bits of family-friendly fun.

It’s all free to attend and tickets can be reserved via EventBrite. And if it looks anything like the cheese-dream mock-up pic above, we will be there with bells on.

And if you’ve got room alongside Netflix, Disney+, MUBI and the rest, Paramount+ launches on June 22.



Somerset House’s outdoor cinema is over for good.



The 30 best movies on Netflix UK right now.