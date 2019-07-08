If you’ve been paying any sort of attention to the number of new theatres opening in London in 2019, you’ll know the answer is ‘lots’. More theatres are due to open in the capital this year than most British cities have in total. In April there were six scheduled to open this year – and now there’s another!

The Turbine Theatre is a 200-seat venue that will open next to Battersea Power Station as part of the ongoing regeneration of the London landmark into terrifyingly fancy flats. It will be run by Paul Taylor-Mills, who used to be boss of The Other Palace, and its inaugural production will be ‘Torch Song’ (a slimmed-down version of Harvey Fierstein’s 1980s classic ‘Torch Song Trilogy’) which premiered off-Broadway in 2017. Acclaimed choreographer Drew McOnie will direct.

‘Torch Song’ is at the Turbine Theatre Aug 22-Oct 13.

