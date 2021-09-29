Remember watching ‘We’re the Millers’ or ‘Paul’ or any other motorhome-based film and thinking that you’d love a caravan holiday? Well this isn’t that, or even close, but it does involve spending time in a caravan. Thanks to Bailey of Bristol, one of the UK’s largest manufacturers of the leisure vehicles, you can now have your camper experience but... on a rooftop.

Perched on the roof terrace of One New Change, an office development, there is a 1,420kg state-of-the-art Bailey Unicorn V fitted with an ‘infinity’ window that overlooks the cathedral. It's rigged out with all the bells and whistles you could possibly want in a modern vehicle of any kind; it’s own wi-fi hotspot, digitally controlled central heating and a 153 litre fridge-freezer (think of all the beer…).

The 24-foot motorhome has been hoisted on top of the building for an event this week, celebrating the outdoors, staycations, and obviously caravanning, while helping to change the perception of caravan holidays. Nick Howard, the managing director of the company behind this stunt, also explained that caravanning and staycations have had a massive renaissance as a result of the pandemic. The challenges of going abroad combined with the want of being able to control the hygiene levels of living space has prompted an upsurge in interest for caravans and motorhomes. Caravan manufacturers have seen a 15 percent increase in sales, whilst motorhome sales have risen by 30 percent.

The event is lasting the whole week with a guestlist of athletes and celebrities attending the pop-up campsite. The caravan spectacle is sure to stir up even more interest in what is an increasingly popular alternative to travelling overseas; you may not get the sun, but you certainly won’t have to faff about with passenger locator forms and traffic-light-coloured countries.

