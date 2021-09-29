London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Caravan St Pauls Cathedral
Matt Crossick/PA

A one-ton caravan has been hoisted onto a roof overlooking St Paul’s Cathedral

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it’s a caravan

Written by
Noah Barnett
Advertising

Remember watching ‘We’re the Millers’ or ‘Paul’ or any other motorhome-based film and thinking that you’d love a caravan holiday? Well this isn’t that, or even close, but it does involve spending time in a caravan. Thanks to Bailey of Bristol, one of the UK’s largest manufacturers of the leisure vehicles, you can now have your camper experience but... on a rooftop.

Perched on the roof terrace of One New Change, an office development, there is a 1,420kg state-of-the-art Bailey Unicorn V fitted with an ‘infinity’ window that overlooks the cathedral. It's rigged out with all the bells and whistles you could possibly want in a modern vehicle of any kind; it’s own wi-fi hotspot, digitally controlled central heating and a 153 litre fridge-freezer (think of all the beer…).

The 24-foot motorhome has been hoisted on top of the building for an event this week, celebrating the outdoors, staycations, and obviously caravanning, while helping to change the perception of caravan holidays. Nick Howard, the managing director of the company behind this stunt, also explained that caravanning and staycations have had a massive renaissance as a result of the pandemic. The challenges of going abroad combined with the want of being able to control the hygiene levels of living space has prompted an upsurge in interest for caravans and motorhomes. Caravan manufacturers have seen a 15 percent increase in sales, whilst motorhome sales have risen by 30 percent. 

The event is lasting the whole week with a guestlist of athletes and celebrities attending the pop-up campsite. The caravan spectacle is sure to stir up even more interest in what is an increasingly popular alternative to travelling overseas;  you may not get the sun, but you certainly won’t have to faff about with passenger locator forms and traffic-light-coloured countries. 

Why is it so difficult to get an Uber or Bolt right now?

Things to do in London this week

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    More on city identity

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.