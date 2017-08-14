Things to do in London this week
Discover the biggest and best things to do in London over the next seven days
Hello London, got a quiet week ahead? Not anymore. Get a load of this week's hottest happenings and you'll be begging for a night off by Sunday. From new restaurant openings, museum shows and the latest art exhibitions, to out-of-the-way events and secret gigs that you don't want to miss - here's your social life-saver over the next seven days. If you've got a tip for something fun going on in London tweet us your suggestion and help spread the word.
Notting Hill Carnival guide
This free annual celebration of the capital’s Caribbean communities has been taking place since the ’60s. It’s Europe’s biggest street festival – two days of fantastic live music, from reggae to dub to salsa, and a vivid spectacle representing London’s multicultural past and present. Whatever you do, don’t go anywhere without reading our guide.
Shuffle Festival
What do Danny Boyle, feminist punks and nail art have in common? You’ll find them all in Tower Hamlets Cemetery Park this weekend for this grass-roots community arts fest. It’s a place where screenings of hit films such as ‘Get Out’ sit alongside a Q&A with Danny Boyle in a makeshift Compost Heap Cinema, a Wah Nails pop-up salon and sounds from riot grrrl band Big Joanie.
London’s best outdoor dining
Summer’s in full flow, so it’s time to scoff outside. Here’s our list of the city’s best alfresco eateries to check out this week (conventional British ‘summertime’ weather be damned).
Film of the week: Detroit
Opening this Friday, ‘Detroit’ is a harrowing account of the race riots that tore the city apart in the summer of 1967, and a stand-off at the Algiers Motel that has gone down in US history as a notorious injustice. Kathryn Bigelow’s depiction of escalating tension and violence is depressingly familiar to anyone who’s seen footage of recent police brutality. This is easily one of the essential films of the year.
Gladiator Games
Gladiators, get ready to… fight with swords and shields! This weekend the Museum of London is putting on Gladiator Games in the Guildhall Yard, the site of London's only Roman amphitheatre. The reconstructions, once held in ancient Londinium, will take place before an emperor, and the crowd will decide which warrior walks free based on their performance.
South West Four
If you’re longing for big beats but can’t afford Ibiza, head to SW4. Clapham Common’s bank holiday dance music explosion will give you that fix of big-room house, EDM, electro, techno and trance, as well as other genres creeping in from all angles.
The Beast
Brace yourselves, kidults: the world’s largest inflatable obstacle course is coming to Alexandra Palace this weekend. Jump, bash and clamber your way through 32 pumped-up obstacles over 272 bouncy metres. Street food vendors Saucy Chip and Taco Revolution, plus bars with cocktails, craft beer and prosecco on tap, will help you tackle The Beast.
Bar of the week: Kaleidoscope
Visit the Scotch Malt Whisky Society’s second non-members’ bar (the other one’s in Edinburgh). The premise is this: a chap called Euan tours Scottish distilleries and samples single casks before they’re blended; if he likes it, the SMWS buys it and bottles it. We recommend telling the barman what you’re into and seeing what he can do – it’s magical. You’ll taste flavours you won’t find anywhere else, ever.
Field Day at Dinerama
This Sunday, for one day only, Field Day is teaming up with Street Feast to take over Dinerama in Shoreditch. Chomp down on Laffa’s crispy halloumi fries, find out what the hell a ‘Tequila Colada slushy’ is then dance it all off to DJ sets from Simian Mobile Disco, Chris Baio (Vampire Weekend) and Lemmy Ashton.
Boy Better Know Takeover
Boy Better Know’s takeover of The O2 on Sunday is set to be an all-day festival of all things London. The stars of the show are the all-conquering grime syndicate: Solo 45, Frisco, Jammer, Shorty and DJ Maximum, and brothers Jme and Skepta. But they’re just the tip of the lyrical iceberg. Expect pandemonium for J Hus, Ghetts, Chip and murky masked master Casisdead.
