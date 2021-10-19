London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Harrods
Dan Breckwoldt / Shutterstock.com

A parking space has gone on sale near Harrods for £250,000

That’s almost as much as the average house price in the UK

Written by
Rhian Daly
Advertising

While most people would accept a quarter of a million pounds as the price of a house in the UK, you’ll probably be hard-pressed to find many who would also think it reasonable to spend that sum putting a roof over their car. 

A whopping £250,000 is exactly the price of one parking spot in Knightsbridge though, which estate agent Knight Frank says is ‘ideally located opposite Harrods’ and is also almost as much as the average house price in the UK. 

Space K28 of Basil Street underground car park comes with 24-hour security coverage, as well as round-the-clock remote access, private pedestrian access via lift, and separate entrance and exit driveways. It’s also ‘moments away from the world-class hotels, restaurants, luxury boutiques, shops, amenities and museums that the area has to offer’. 

Unfortunately, though, it’s also on the small size. At 2.5m x 4.2m, it won’t fit the big, fancy cars you might deem worthy of spending thousands of pounds to park. Nor will it fit even a humble Prius, which is 4.5m long. 

To add insult to injury, once you’ve shelled out £250,000 on the space, you’ll also have to pay £780 a year in service charges. If you kept the spot for the entirety of its 82-year lease, that would add an extra £63,960 to the cost. 

Speaking to the Guardian, Johnny Thalassites – Kensington & Chelsea Council’s lead member for environment, planning and place – said: ‘We’re in desperate need of housing and, as a borough with some of the most expensive land and property in the UK, it’s very frustrating to see a six-figure price tag on a parking space and disheartening for those looking to get on the property ladder. 

‘It’s a major challenge for us as a council as we look to build new homes. Despite the challenge, we’re making progress, with the first of our 600 new homes – 300 at social rent – now under construction.’

There’s a campaign to get London car owners to pay by-the-mile.

This map shows plans to make London the biggest car-free capital in the world.

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    More on city identity

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.