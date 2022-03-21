London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
El Bandarra drinks being enjoyed by dog mums
Photograph: El Bandarra

A pooch perfect Mother’s Day awaits at Mama Shelter

A party for London’s pups and parents

Written by
Lottie Keys
Advertising

With Crufts just finished, Mama Shelter is continuing the doggie trend into Mother’s Day. Barcelona based booze makers, El Bandarra, is teaming up with the stylish Shoreditch hotel to host a party for dog mums (and presumably, dads). Celebrating all pup parents, the ‘Apawritif Hour’ is basically a convenient opportunity to party with your pooches. 

Each ticket includes two tempting El Bandarra spritzes and, in keeping with the Barcelona spirit, a tapas board decorated with Manchego, Catalan tomato bread, olives and cured Spanish meats. There will also be some woodland-walk inspired cocktails. Think brambles, chamomile, nettles. Oh and of course vermouth, tequila and El Bandarra Al Fresco. 

El Bandarra is set to placate all palettes with a wide range of drinks (including the classic white, red and rosé options) as well as botanical infusions. All are vegan certified, so your pup can rest assured no animals were harmed along the way. 

After all the sipping and munching, there’s even space to spoil your furry friend with luxury pet brands Hiro & Wolf and Hoop n Loop. We’ve been told there’s a special discount for the well behaved. Better get those dog treats at the ready.

Tuesday March 29, 6-7:30pm, £19.99 pp

Six things you need to know about the Silvertown Tunnel

Check out the top 10 art exhibitions in London right now

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on Mother's Day

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.