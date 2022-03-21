With Crufts just finished, Mama Shelter is continuing the doggie trend into Mother’s Day. Barcelona based booze makers, El Bandarra, is teaming up with the stylish Shoreditch hotel to host a party for dog mums (and presumably, dads). Celebrating all pup parents, the ‘Apawritif Hour’ is basically a convenient opportunity to party with your pooches.

Each ticket includes two tempting El Bandarra spritzes and, in keeping with the Barcelona spirit, a tapas board decorated with Manchego, Catalan tomato bread, olives and cured Spanish meats. There will also be some woodland-walk inspired cocktails. Think brambles, chamomile, nettles. Oh and of course vermouth, tequila and El Bandarra Al Fresco.

El Bandarra is set to placate all palettes with a wide range of drinks (including the classic white, red and rosé options) as well as botanical infusions. All are vegan certified, so your pup can rest assured no animals were harmed along the way.

After all the sipping and munching, there’s even space to spoil your furry friend with luxury pet brands Hiro & Wolf and Hoop n Loop. We’ve been told there’s a special discount for the well behaved. Better get those dog treats at the ready.

Tuesday March 29, 6-7:30pm, £19.99 pp

Six things you need to know about the Silvertown Tunnel

Check out the top 10 art exhibitions in London right now