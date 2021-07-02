A pop up e-scooter training track is at Westfield today and tomorrow

Public rental e-scooters are definitely a thing now, but it’s understandable that you may feel a little trepidatious about driving one out through the streets London with no prior experience of riding an e-scooter.

Well great news: if you get yourself down to Westfield White City today or tomorrow you can have a practice on London’s first pop-up e-scooter test track, a 100m metre course complete with a double decker bus, a mini Tower Bridge, parked cars, forks in the road, roundabouts, cycle lanes, traffic lights and cobbles. Dubbed Test a Tier after e-scooter operator Tier, it will also feature live DJs, including a two-hour set from Horse Meat Disco, plus ‘sustainable ice cream’, the opportunity to buy Tier merch, and even the chance to have local artists customise your Tier helmet. None of which are things that will happen when you go out for an actual scoot.

Running 10am to 10pm Friday 2 and Saturday 3, the track is free but if you book (also free) advance tickets via Eventbrite you can skip any queue.

TfL is trialling an e-scooter rental scheme

E-scooters are now legal to rent