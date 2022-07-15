The Horniman Museum and Gardens has only gone and won the whole damn thing

The capital is famously full of great museums – we have hundreds of them. There are massive international ones like The British Museum, the V&A and the Natural History Museum. There are tiny weird ones dedicated to subjects like fans (the Greenwich Fan Museum) or grotesque anatomical specimens (the Hunterian Museum).

Somewhere between those two poles, there is the Horniman Museum and Gardens in Forest Hill, south London. And the Horniman has just won the Art Fund Museum of the Year 2022.

The Horniman was founded in 1890 by Frederick Horniman, a tea importer and collector of artefacts and artworks from across the globe. He was essentially an amateur anthropologist who had the money and the means to have whatever took his fancy shipped home to London. His collection eventually outgrew his home (and Mrs Horniman’s patience) and in 1901 he had a superb museum built to house it in the up-and-coming suburb of Forest Hill, just a mile or so from the site of the world-famous Crystal Palace.

Since then, the Horniman has become a real London cultural landmark, and one whose approach has evolved over time to reflect changing attitudes to the role of the museum in education and community, with an emphasis on learning and engagement rather than simply showing random old stuff to people. Plus, it has the world’s most famous walrus and amazing views across London.

Jenny Waldman, chair of judges, said: ‘In many ways the Horniman is the perfect museum, and I would encourage everyone to go and experience all it has to offer.’

It’s a massive achievement for such a relatively modest museum to even get shortlisted for this prestigious award, and we are absolutely thrilled for the Horniman.

Horniman Musuem and Gardens, 100 London Rd, SE23 3PQ.

