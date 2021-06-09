A ‘ring of fire’ solar eclipse is happening tomorrow

Keep your eyes on the skies tomorrow, folks, because something big is coming. On the morning of Thursday (June 10), a solar eclipse is happening. Not just any old solar eclipse, either – a ‘ring of fire’ solar eclipse.

Sure, it sounds dramatic, but if your only knowledge of eclipses is limited to that Jaffa Cake advert from the ’90s, what does it actually mean?

Well, strap in and get ready for some science. A solar eclipse happens when the moon comes between the earth and the sun. It only happens every one or two years, so it’s kind of a big deal.

The eclipse will look different around the world, with the best views in Greenland, northern Canada and northeastern Russia. In the UK, we’ll be getting a ‘partial solar eclipse’, which will start at 10.07am BST on Thursday June 10. It will peak at around 11.14 am and finish at 12.26pm.

A note on health and safety: if you value your retinas, don’t look directly into the sun without those special eclipse glasses. And if you really want to play it safe, you can watch it on YouTube, where the Royal Observatory will be streaming the whole shebang.

