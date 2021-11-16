London
Sex and the City
Photo: HBO Home Entertainment

A ‘Sex and the City’ immersive experience is coming to London

Relive your favourite moments from the show, in situ

Margaret Dener
The iconic New York City apartment from ‘Sex and the City’ is winging its way to London town. A brand new pop-up in Covent Garden from December 11, will celebrate the influential, 20-year-old series that was known for its unique take on love, work and life in the Big Apple. Fittingly, it’s called Sex and the City the Apartment. 

Visitors will get the chance to relive some of the show’s most iconic moments (baby shower, anyone?) by stepping into Carrie Bradshaw’s brownstone. Type at the columnist’s computer, take photos in her famous closet and drink a whole load of bloody cocktails. An on-site shop will also give visitors the opportunity to purchase a Blu-ray set of the show, releasing this year for the first time.

Tickets go on sale from November 18.

‘Sex and the City’ won seven Emmy awards in its time, for its groundbreaking portrayal of honest conversations in relationships and it set numerous trends in style and culture. Stepping into Carrie’s apartment with a group of friends is sounds like a pretty appropriate way to commemorate the show.

HBO Presents: Sex and the City Apartment Immersive Pop-Up. Carriage Hall, Floral Street, Covent Garden. Tickets here from £5.

