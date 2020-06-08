A socially distanced outdoor cinema is coming to London (no car required)

Much reduced it may be but London’s outdoor cinema scene is alive and kicking this summer – and not just the drive-in variety. The newly announced Free Range Film Club is bringing movies back to the capital’s parks and green spaces between July and September and absolutely no car is required. Just a blanket and a few mates.



This outdoor screening set-up retools the cinema-under-the-stars experience for the social-distancing age, so capacities are limited, spaces allocated and groups kept a safe distance apart. The as-yet-unannounced venues are geographically democratic, with one in east, west, south and north London.

The organisers – the people behind Clapham Common’s Winterville festival – are promising that the venues will be handily situated within their neighbourhoods, allowing punters an ‘easy walk or cycle’ from home. When you get there, you can expect street food, barbecue tasties and bar tipples delivered straight to your blanket.

The line-up of movies will major around ‘cult classics, feel good faves and indie gems’. Keep an eye on the official site for announcements soon.

For those with access to a car, the range of drive-in cinema options across the capital is swelling almost by the week. The set-up is much the same, except with audio piped into the vehicle via special speakers or car radio, and snacks and drinks delivered straight to the car window. Head here to check out all the available options.

