A spectacular new red ‘wildlife boardwalk’ has opened in Canada Water

The 170m crimson bridge was designed by legendary architect Asif Khan

India Lawrence
India Lawrence
Asif Khan Canada Water boardwalk
Photograph: Brendan Bell
London has got a gorgey new bright-red attraction. A massive crimson boardwalk has been revealed in Canada Water, designed by the architect behind the new London Museum and Barbican Centre renewal, Asif Khan.

The big Decathlon is getting a run for its money as the best attraction in Canada Water, as the 170m boardwalk officially opened to the public on Saturday November 2. Part of the 12-year, £4 billion Canada Water Masterplan, the new bridge spans waters that were once crossed by cargo ships arriving from the Atlantic. 

Asif Khan Canada Water boardwalk
Photograph: Brendan Bell

As well as being wonderfully eye-catching, the bridge is creating a new home for wildlife in the area. It was built on one side of the water body, next to the wetlands, to create a natural habitat for the area's creatures which includes a diverse group of birds, bugs and other animals. 

Asif Khan Canada Water boardwalk
Photograph: Brendan Bell

British Land, the developers of the project, said: ‘It will provide a way for visitors to get up close and personal with the wetland habitat created in partnership with groups including London Wildlife Trust and ecologists from Southwark Council, to sustain a more biodiverse community of bugs, birds and other wildlife’. 

