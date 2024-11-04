A spectacular new red ‘wildlife boardwalk’ has opened in Canada Water

London has got a gorgey new bright-red attraction. A massive crimson boardwalk has been revealed in Canada Water, designed by the architect behind the new London Museum and Barbican Centre renewal, Asif Khan.

The big Decathlon is getting a run for its money as the best attraction in Canada Water, as the 170m boardwalk officially opened to the public on Saturday November 2. Part of the 12-year, £4 billion Canada Water Masterplan, the new bridge spans waters that were once crossed by cargo ships arriving from the Atlantic.

Photograph: Brendan Bell

As well as being wonderfully eye-catching, the bridge is creating a new home for wildlife in the area. It was built on one side of the water body, next to the wetlands, to create a natural habitat for the area's creatures which includes a diverse group of birds, bugs and other animals.

Photograph: Brendan Bell

British Land, the developers of the project, said: ‘It will provide a way for visitors to get up close and personal with the wetland habitat created in partnership with groups including London Wildlife Trust and ecologists from Southwark Council, to sustain a more biodiverse community of bugs, birds and other wildlife’.

