‘A Star Is Born’ director Bradley Cooper moved graves before he was famous

Before he hit the big time with JJ Abrams’ 2001 TV series ‘Alias’, Bradley Cooper was just a regular joe like the rest of us. The ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ and ‘Hangover’ star tried a few careers before making it as an actor. ‘I have had many jobs: a bus boy, a prep cook, a digger of graves. A lot of stuff. A painter, a landscaper.’

It’s near-impossible to picture Bradley serving you some sexy gravedigger realness. ‘My Latin teacher collected gravestones [and] I had to move them.’ Well, that makes perfect sense…-ish.

Bradley stars as musician Jackson Maine in his directorial debut, ‘A Star Is Born’, which opened at the Venice Film Festival this year to critical acclaim. The remake of the 1937 and 1976 hits also stars Lady Gaga as protégé Ally.

‘A Star Is Born’ is in cinemas now. Read our review here.