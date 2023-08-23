London
Timeout
Batman model
Photograph: Jomic / Shutterstock.com

A very cool Batman exhibition is coming to London this September

See Gotham City like you've never seen it before

Lucy Sarret
London-based Batman fans, get ready for a proper extravaganza this September. To mark the fifteenth anniversary of The Dark Knight and Warner Bros’ one hundredth birthday, a very exciting exhibition is coming to town. 

Batman Unmasked’ is a three-day free exhibition that’s set to take attendees on a journey through the Batman franchise’s legendary history. We’re talking immersive Batcaves, iconic memorabilia and deep dives into Batman releases from 1989 to 2022. In other words, the whole Bat-shebang!

You’ll get up close and personal with Batcycles from The Dark Knight (2008) and The Batman (2022), alongside never-seen-before props and costumes worn by the likes of Michael Keaton, Val Kilmer, George Clooney, Christian Bale, Ben Affleck and Robert Pattinson. There’ll also be over 100 comics on display, including the latest Batman Day special editions. 

The event will run from September 15 to 17 and tickets go on sale this Friday (August 25). The tickets are technically free, though each one has a £3.50 admin charge. 

Find more details on entry and book tickets here

