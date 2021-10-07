London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Leicester Square statues lit up
PinPep*

A walkway illuminated by giant Harry Potter wands is coming to Leicester Square

The 15-foot-tall wands will light up at 6pm daily

Written by
Nick Levine
Advertising

Harry Potter’ fans assemble! In Leicester Square, to be precise, where an installation of nine giant Wizarding World wands will arrive next week.

The impressive 15 foot tall wands will light up to form an illuminated walkway through Leicester Square Gardens between 6pm and 8.35pm every day, from October 13 to October 25. The wands are exact replicas of those belonging to nine characters from the Harry Potter and ‘Fantastic Beasts’ films, so they’re authentic as well as awesomely Insta-worthy.

The wands will join nine bronze statues – including one of Harry himself – currently on display in Leicester Square as part of the completely free ‘Scenes in the Square’ installation. And it’s no accident that the wands are going on display now: the first film based on JK Rowling’s beloved books, ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’, is being rereleased in cinemas on October 29 to mark its twentieth anniversary.

Leicester Square itself has played its part in the Wizarding World legacy by hosting premieres for the Harry Potter and “Fantastic Beasts” films over two decades,’ said Polly Cochrane of Warner Bros., makers of the movies. ‘So we are delighted to bring the wands here for fans to enjoy.’ 

Frankly, they sound like just the kind of light relief we all need right now.

Which Hogwarts House are you? Find out with our Sorting Hat quiz.

Need even more HP in your life? Check out our guide to Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’ in the West End.

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

      Site Map
      © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.