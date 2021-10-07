‘Harry Potter’ fans assemble! In Leicester Square, to be precise, where an installation of nine giant Wizarding World wands will arrive next week.

The impressive 15 foot tall wands will light up to form an illuminated walkway through Leicester Square Gardens between 6pm and 8.35pm every day, from October 13 to October 25. The wands are exact replicas of those belonging to nine characters from the Harry Potter and ‘Fantastic Beasts’ films, so they’re authentic as well as awesomely Insta-worthy.

The wands will join nine bronze statues – including one of Harry himself – currently on display in Leicester Square as part of the completely free ‘Scenes in the Square’ installation. And it’s no accident that the wands are going on display now: the first film based on JK Rowling’s beloved books, ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’, is being rereleased in cinemas on October 29 to mark its twentieth anniversary.

‘Leicester Square itself has played its part in the Wizarding World legacy by hosting premieres for the Harry Potter and “Fantastic Beasts” films over two decades,’ said Polly Cochrane of Warner Bros., makers of the movies. ‘So we are delighted to bring the wands here for fans to enjoy.’

Frankly, they sound like just the kind of light relief we all need right now.

