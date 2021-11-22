Adele is without doubt, one of the best celebrity Londoners to have ever existed. Born in Tottenham, raised in Brixton and West Norwood (after a brief spell down in Brighton) she's up there with chicken shops, the Southbank skaters and railway arches with fun things in them when it comes to our city’s finest achievements.

Community has clearly been on Adele's mind too. Last night, to mark the release of her new album ‘30’, the singer hosted an episode of ITV's ‘An Audience With’. It was by all accounts, an A-List event. Dame Emma Thompson, Stormzy, Emma Watson and plenty more were in the audience.

Mainly ambivalent about my Britishness until I watch something like Adele in London Palladium with Emma Thompson tryna get everyone up on their feet and Stormzy being all shy asking a question and then I'm like oi oi saveloy — Bolu Babalola (@BeeBabs) November 21, 2021

More importantly, Adele also invited plenty of Londoners who lived through the 2017 Grenfell Tower tragedy, including firefighters who were at the scene, and NHS staff. They were all treated to performances by Adele from her new album alongside some of her most popular tracks from the previous three records. She even gave them a special shout out ("Grenfell oi oi") during the show.

The emotional surprises were also gifted to Adele herself, who was prompted by Emma Thompson to speak about one of her inspirations from childhood, an old teacher called Miss McDonald. Was Miss McDonald in the audience? You bet your bottom dollar! Adele took to Twitter after the show to reflect on the evening.

Home Sweet Home. I’ve always dreamt of doing An Audience With… There was so much love in the room for eachother, it felt like such a gig! Everyone was raucous and bang up for it! And my teacher Ms McDonald was there, it was just heaven ♥️ pic.twitter.com/N1LpkQbeoh — Adele (@Adele) November 21, 2021

You can watch the show on catch-up via ITV Hub.

