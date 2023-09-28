London
aespa, K-pop group
aespa at London O2 Arena: timings, setlist, tickets and everything you need to know

Behold, the group’s first ever UK show

Liv Kelly
Written by
Liv Kelly
Fancy catching the first ever UK show of a thriving K-pop girl band? Well, you're in luck. aespa, a group who shot to superstardom after the debut video for their song ‘Black Mamba’ secured the fastest climb to 100 million views of any K-pop band, are performing in London tonight. 

The group, which consists of members Karina, Winter, Giselle and Ningning, performed on the main stage at Coachella in 2022, have amassed over one billion views on YouTube, and sold more than one million records globally. This performance is part of their global SYNK: HYPER LINE tour, which they began after the release of their third mini album ‘My World’. Here is all the info you need about tonight’s performance. 

When are aespa playing at London’s O2 Arena?

The band will be performing their first ever UK show tonight, on Thursday 28 September. 

When do the doors open?

Doors at the O2 open at 6:30pm. 

Any news on the setlist?

Based on other performances from their current tour, it’s likely the setlist could look something like this.  

  1. Girls
  2. ænergy
  3. I’ll Make You Cry
  4. Savage
  5. Menagerie
  6. Illusion
  7. Lucid Dream
  8. Thirsty
  9. Dreams Come True (S.E.S. cover)
  10. Lips
  11. Life's Too Short
  12. I'm Unhappy
  13. Don't Blink
  14. Lingo
  15. 2HOT4U
  16. Hot Air Balloon
  17. YEPPI YEPPI
  18. Spicy
  19. YOLO
  20. Wake Up
  21. Salty & Sweet
  22. Next Level
  23. Black Mamba

Encore

  1. Welcome To MY World
  2. ’Til We Meet Again
  3. ICU

What time will aespa’s shows start and finish?

Aespa should come on stage sometime between 7:30pm and 8pm, and it will end by 11pm. 

Are there any tickets left?

Yes, there are still tickets. The prices range from £77 to £259, and you can browse what’s still available on The O2’s website here

What’s the London O2’s bag policy?

The O2 doesn’t allow any large bags into the arena. Each attendee is allowed to take in an A4 sized bag, but that’s the absolute max. There is large bag storage available but it costs £10, so avoid bringing it at all if you can. You can read in more detail about the arena’s bag policy here

Listen to Time Out’s brilliant new podcast ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’: episode eight with Hans Ulrich Obrist in South Kensington is out now.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.

