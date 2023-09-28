aespa at London O2 Arena: timings, setlist, tickets and everything you need to know

Fancy catching the first ever UK show of a thriving K-pop girl band? Well, you're in luck. aespa, a group who shot to superstardom after the debut video for their song ‘Black Mamba’ secured the fastest climb to 100 million views of any K-pop band, are performing in London tonight.

The group, which consists of members Karina, Winter, Giselle and Ningning, performed on the main stage at Coachella in 2022, have amassed over one billion views on YouTube, and sold more than one million records globally. This performance is part of their global SYNK: HYPER LINE tour, which they began after the release of their third mini album ‘My World’. Here is all the info you need about tonight’s performance.

When are aespa playing at London’s O2 Arena?

The band will be performing their first ever UK show tonight, on Thursday 28 September.

When do the doors open?

Doors at the O2 open at 6:30pm.

Any news on the setlist?

Based on other performances from their current tour, it’s likely the setlist could look something like this.

Girls ænergy I’ll Make You Cry Savage Menagerie Illusion Lucid Dream Thirsty Dreams Come True (S.E.S. cover) Lips Life's Too Short I'm Unhappy Don't Blink Lingo 2HOT4U Hot Air Balloon YEPPI YEPPI Spicy YOLO Wake Up Salty & Sweet Next Level Black Mamba

Encore

Welcome To MY World ’Til We Meet Again ICU

What time will aespa’s shows start and finish?

Aespa should come on stage sometime between 7:30pm and 8pm, and it will end by 11pm.

Are there any tickets left?

Yes, there are still tickets. The prices range from £77 to £259, and you can browse what’s still available on The O2’s website here.

What’s the London O2’s bag policy?

The O2 doesn’t allow any large bags into the arena. Each attendee is allowed to take in an A4 sized bag, but that’s the absolute max. There is large bag storage available but it costs £10, so avoid bringing it at all if you can. You can read in more detail about the arena’s bag policy here.

