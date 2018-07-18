Afropunk is back and taking over Brixton for a whole week

Afropunk is coming back to London, but not quite as you remember it. Instead of a two-day festival, this year's event is a week-long cultural juggernaut that will fill Brixton with live music, DJ sets, art, fashion, film screenings, workshops, talks and more.

Afropunk Takeover Brixton will run from September 1–8 at various SW2 venues including O2 Academy Brixton, Electric Brixton, The Ritzy, 198 Gallery and the Black Cultural Archives. Highlights include a performance from August Greene – the hip-hop supergroup featuring Robert Glasper, Common and Karriem Riggins – and DJ sets from Soul II Soul legend Jazzie B, the BBZ collective and BORN N BREAD.

Big names aside, the focus is very much on community – the Afropunk crew say they're 'proud to descend on south London, a globally-recognised hotbed for African and Caribbean societies in the UK capital', and want to 'connect through diaspora, creating bonds between those with a shared mindset'. Basically, Afropunk Takeover Brixton is all about coming together.

You can find out more about the whole super-inclusive and diverse shebang, and buy tickets, here.