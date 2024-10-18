After London rejected it, the world’s second Las Vegas Sphere is opening in the Middle East

Remember when there were plans for London’s skyline to be besmirched by a massive illuminated dome, like the one in Las Vegas? Thank goodness that didn’t happen. But it’s not curtains for the world’s second Sphere just yet – it’s been revealed that it will be opening in Abu Dhabi instead.

Sphere Entertainment has teamed up with the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), and will be dropping a second planet-shaped music venue in the Middle East.

It’s not been revealed exactly when or where in Abu Dhabi the new 20,000 capacity Sphere will arrive, but it promises to rival its Las Vegas counterpart in size and spectacle.

James L. Dolan, executive chairman and chief executive officer of Sphere Entertainment said: ‘The vision for Sphere has always included a global network of venues, and today’s announcement is a significant milestone toward that goal.

‘Sphere is redefining live entertainment and extending the reach of its transformative impact. We are proud to collaborate with DCT Abu Dhabi to develop Sphere in their city.’

The $2.3 billion (£1.8 billion) venue in Las Vegas, with an LED screen wrapping halfway around the whole audience, has already been a massive success. But the glitzy venue apparently just wasn’t right for a city like London. When plans to build it in London were overturned in 2023, London Mayor Sadiq Khan said it ‘would result in an unacceptable negative impact on local residents’. Let’s hope the people of Abu Dhabi like it a bit more.

Tube drivers are reducing speed in protest on the Underground – here’s why.

The National Gallery is banning all liquids being brought in – and introducing much stricter security.



Get the latest and greatest from the Big Smoke – from news and reviews to events and trends. Just follow our Time Out London WhatsApp channel.

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.