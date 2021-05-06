If the idea of floating cinema grabs you, and with Time Out’s own Movies on the River in dry docks, Paddington Basin is the place to head this summer.



Openaire Float-In Cinema, a collaboration between Openaire, Merchant Square and GoBoat, is back for a second summer of watery wonderment.

The movies – ‘The Greatest Showman’, ‘The Sound of Music’, ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’, ‘Jaws’ and ‘The Dark Knight’ among them – are showing on a six-by-three-metre LED screen at Merchant Square in Paddington Basin (audio is provided via wireless headphones). All you’ll need to do is pick up your boat at Little Venice and pootle downstream. Film start times are at 4.45pm and 8.15pm on screening days.



Photograph: Openaire Float-In Cinema

It runs from Wednesday June 2 for four weeks, Wednesdays to Sundays. If you’re keen to take to the water, a boat hire costs £240 and seats eight. Basically, find seven of your most seaworthy friends or your bank balance will be sunk. Deckchairs cost £17.50.

Launched in the dark, pandemic-y times of last September, the concept returns with the delicious backing of sponsor Häagen-Dazs this time out. Expect plenty of ice-cream as well as popcorn, drinks and Italian food courtesy of a RaviOllie pop-up at the water’s edge.

Head to the official website for all the info and to book tickets.

