Five years on from the Grenfell fire, singers and rappers directly affected by it are highlighting the ongoing human cost of the tragedy with a new charity single.

Titled ‘West Side Story’, the single is set to be released on May 6 and has been produced by DJ Toddla T. It features musicians from areas of London surrounding the tower, who talk about their feelings of grief, loss, despair and hope. Appearances include rapper AJ Tracey and Ashley Walters from ‘Top Boy’.

Proceeds from the single will go to One Vibe, a charity established in the immediate aftermath of the tragedy that aims to unite and support the young people of North Kensington post-Grenfell.

Set up by Mel Rudder and Palmira Morais, One Vibe hosts events and community-led initiatives for young people in the Ladbroke Grove area.

Morais said ‘West Side Story’ and One Vibe are inspired by improving the wellbeing of young people impacted by the fire. She told The Guardian: ‘They were under so much stress and suffered post-traumatic stress and the true cost is still unknown. We won’t even know the numbers for years to come.’

Toddla T hopes that the single will be a way to remember the people who lost their lives in the fire, but that it will also send out hope to others who are still grieving after the events. ‘It’s about hope,’ he said, ‘as well as what’s happened, which should be remembered, talked about and respected, but it’s also about looking forward.’

‘West Side Story’ will be released on May 6 across multiple streaming platforms. More details here.

