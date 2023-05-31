Alexander McQueen’s childhood home in east London is getting a blue plaque

It’s the first time the designer will have been honoured in the neighbourhood where he grew up

The late, great Alexander McQueen is to be honoured in Newham, the neighbourhood where he grew up, for the very first time. A blue plaque will be unveiled at the fashion designer’s childhood home in east London.

McQueen, who was known as Lee to his friends and family, died in 2010 aged 40. The fashion icon, famous for his tailoring, tartan looks and avant-garde fashion shows, was an east Londoner through and through. He grew up in Stratford with parents Ronald and Joyce McQueen, who were a cab driver and teacher. The late designer went to Rokeby School before attending Newham College and then the prestigious London fashion school Central Saint Martins. Even after achieving global fame, McQueen remained loyal to his beloved London, eventually moving out of east London to Lewisham.

As one of the world’s most revered designers, McQueen was given a CBE and was awarded designer of the year by the British Fashion Council four times in his lifetime. His pieces have been donned by everyone from Beyoncé to Lady Gaga to Kate Moss. After his death, the 2011 Met Gala honoured McQueen’s life and work.

The unveiling of the blue plaque will take place on June 30 on Biggerstaff Road, where McQueen grew up.

Gary James McQueen, McQueen’s nephew and artist, said: ‘Newham played such an integral part in Lee’s early life so I know how much he would have appreciated this blue plaque in honouring that fact.’

