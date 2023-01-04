London Zoo’s annual census of its animals has begun this week. All of 2022’s newborns are being officially accounted for in the 200-year-old conservation centre’s yearly round-up. The headcount includes all creatures great and small, from the zoo’s asiatic lions, to tanks of tadpoles which are painstakingly totted up using photos.

The past year has been a wilder one than usual for the zoo as the grand animal tally totals around 14,000 and includes 300 different species, with many endangered animals. These range from snappy big-headed turtle Celia, whose parents were rescued from illegal wildlife traders, to ten humboldt penguins, with a vulnerable species status, who were born at the zoo’s own Penguin Beach and raised through its nursery and chick incubation unit.

Photograph: ZSL London Zoo/Dominic Lipinski

There are several young critically endangered animals who were also successfully bred by ZSL this year, including two Sumatran tiger cubs, Crispin and Zac. Kiburi, a critically endangered 18-year-old western lowland gorilla, was shipped over by DHL from Tenerife as he was deemed suitable for the zoo’s gorilla breeding programme.

The count takes an entire week. It’s a condition of the zoo’s licence, but it also informs conservation programmes globally as well as giving the keepers a chance to reflect on all the new arrivals, the work done and the busy year ahead.

