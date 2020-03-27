All Points East festival has been cancelled

Another major blow has been dealt to the 2020 festival summer this morning, as Victoria Park-based six-dayer All Points East has announced it is cancelling. Headliners including Tame Impala, Massive Attack, Kraftwerk, Bombay Bicycle Club and The Kooks were due to play the late-May festival.

In a statement, the organisers state that the Covid-19 outbreak will ’Make the implementation and staging of the event this year impossible (both in terms of the government restrictions that have been implemented, as well as the many logistical and operational barriers to planning and staging a safe event of this nature)’. Ticket purchasers will be emailed soon with details about refunds.

Many had been looking to see which way All Points East would go regarding cancellation. As one of the first festivals of the season, it was faced with a real challenge to stay on course despite the spread of Covid-19. However, it’s worth noting that a great number of London and UK festivals are currently holding tight and – at least publicly – not announcing any cancellations just yet.

Fingers crossed for all the hard-working festival teams out there. We love you.

We’ll have more updates about the rest of the festival scene as we get them. Meanwhile, let’s put a record on, eh?