All the Boots stores closing in London: full list of 14 to know

Boots has been a stalwart of UK high streets for longer than most of us can remember. From sampling garish eyeshadows as pre-teens to stocking up on hangover cures in our twenties and putting our trust in vitamin supplements in our thirties — the beauty and pharmaceuticals chain has had our back for decades, more than 150 years to be exact.

But it has to change with the times. And now, Boots is shutting down hundreds of branches in an effort to consolidate stores and save £618 million. It announced the plan for mass closures back in June 2023 and since then has closed 581 shops across the country, with 69 more expected to shut by the end of the summer.

Several London high streets are among those set to lose their Boots branches. Here’s the full list of stores confirmed to be closing.

RECOMMENDED: All the Boots stores closing across the UK.

Boots stores closed or closing in London

21-23 Dartmouth Road, Forest Hill, London, SE23 3HN

4-5 Coleman House, High Street, Penge, London, SE20 7EX

138 Fenchurch Street, London, EC3M 6BL

54 King William Street, London, EC4R 9AD

120 Fleet Street, London, EC4A 2BE

9-11 Old Church Road, Chingford, London, E4 6SJ

100 Newbridge Street, London, EC4V 6JJ

Unit 9 King Edward Court, Paternoster Square, London, EC4M 7DX

8-10 Camden High Road, Mornington Crescent, London, NW1 0JH

Main Concourse, Euston Station, London, NW1 2RS

315-317 Green Lanes, Palmers Green, London, N13 4YB

73 Piccadilly, London, W1J 8HS

Unit 17 Oaks Shopping Centre, Acton High Street, London, W3 6RE

383 Upper Richmond Rd, Putney, London, SW15 5QJ

Potential store closure dates

Boots hasn’t confirmed exact dates for when those stores will shut. The outlets on Fleet Street, Dartmouth Road, Fenchurch Street, King William Street have all shut already. The expectation is that the rest will be gone for good by the end of this summer.

Get the latest and greatest from the Big Smoke – from news and reviews to events and trends. Just follow our Time Out London WhatsApp channel.

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.