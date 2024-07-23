All the Boots stores closing in London: full list of 14 to know

[title]
Boots has been a stalwart of UK high streets for longer than most of us can remember. From sampling garish eyeshadows as pre-teens to stocking up on hangover cures in our twenties and putting our trust in vitamin supplements in our thirties — the beauty and pharmaceuticals chain has had our back for decades, more than 150 years to be exact.
But it has to change with the times. And now, Boots is shutting down hundreds of branches in an effort to consolidate stores and save £618 million. It announced the plan for mass closures back in June 2023 and since then has closed 581 shops across the country, with 69 more expected to shut by the end of the summer.
Several London high streets are among those set to lose their Boots branches. Here’s the full list of stores confirmed to be closing.
Boots stores closed or closing in London
- 21-23 Dartmouth Road, Forest Hill, London, SE23 3HN
- 4-5 Coleman House, High Street, Penge, London, SE20 7EX
- 138 Fenchurch Street, London, EC3M 6BL
- 54 King William Street, London, EC4R 9AD
- 120 Fleet Street, London, EC4A 2BE
- 9-11 Old Church Road, Chingford, London, E4 6SJ
- 100 Newbridge Street, London, EC4V 6JJ
- Unit 9 King Edward Court, Paternoster Square, London, EC4M 7DX
- 8-10 Camden High Road, Mornington Crescent, London, NW1 0JH
- Main Concourse, Euston Station, London, NW1 2RS
- 315-317 Green Lanes, Palmers Green, London, N13 4YB
- 73 Piccadilly, London, W1J 8HS
- Unit 17 Oaks Shopping Centre, Acton High Street, London, W3 6RE
- 383 Upper Richmond Rd, Putney, London, SW15 5QJ
Potential store closure dates
Boots hasn’t confirmed exact dates for when those stores will shut. The outlets on Fleet Street, Dartmouth Road, Fenchurch Street, King William Street have all shut already. The expectation is that the rest will be gone for good by the end of this summer.
