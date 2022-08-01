London
Amazing photos of London crowds watching the UEFA Women’s Euros final

Football came home and London was all over it

Written by
Ellie Muir
Advertising

Last night, England's Lionesses brought it home and made football history. And London's crowds were absolutely here for it. While 87,192 sweaty, adrenaline-pumped fans watched intently at Wembley Stadium, crowds dotted across the capital celebrated the victory with pints, face paint and plenty of years. Whether at a trendy pub in Peckham, Trafalgar Square or crammed round a tiny screen in a local pub, London’s crowds couldn’t get enough of it. 

In the words of Shania Twain: Let’s go girls. The last time England’s men lifted a major trophy, the 1966 World Cup, women were banned from playing football competitively in any form. Fast forward to 2022, the women’s England team are the champions of Europe for the first time in history, after beating Germany 2-1. Unbelievable scenes. 

Here are photos of the crowds we caught across the capital, in nail-biting, jaw-dropping and pint-flinging moments.

