Picture the scenes: It’s 3am on Saturday morning, you’ve just stumbled out of Rowan’s after a night of suitably childish drunken antics, and you check your journey home on City Mapper. For the past two years you’ve been sweating it out on night buses, woozily swaying on the top deck as the hangover starts to kick in. But what’s this? The Night Tube, it’s back. Your journey time has just been sliced in half, huzzah!

The Night Tube will finally be restored to full service this weekend after being suspended during the pandemic. Services on the Piccadilly line, the last of the lines to recommence the Night Tube, will resume tonight (Friday July 29). The line will be running every Friday and Saturday night from now on.

The Central and Victoria lines were the first Night Tube routes to bounce back in November 2021. They were shortly followed by some Night Overground services and then by the Jubilee and Northern lines earlier this summer.

This news comes after long-running Night Tube strikes were suspended indefinitely last week, as the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union came to an agreement with TfL over safety concerns and work-life balance.

London’s Night Czar, Amy Lamé, said: ‘I’m thrilled that the Night Tube is returning to the Piccadilly line on Friday and Saturday nights. The return of all Night Tube services will enable those working throughout the night to travel to and from work safely and cheaply.

‘Importantly, for the city’s night-time businesses, this will also give Londoners and visitors more ways to access and enjoy the capital’s world-leading hospitality and entertainment after dark.’

TfL’s director of customer operations, Nick Dent added: ‘We hope the full return of the Night Tube will be a further boost to the capital’s recovery.’

It seems like London’s nightlife is finally getting back on track. Get out there!

