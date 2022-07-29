London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
London's Night Tube is returning
Photograph: Christian Mueller / Shutterstock.com

London’s Night Tube is back to full service

The Piccadilly line night service finally returns

Written by India Lawrence
Advertising

Picture the scenes: It’s 3am on Saturday morning, you’ve just stumbled out of Rowan’s after a night of suitably childish drunken antics, and you check your journey home on City Mapper. For the past two years you’ve been sweating it out on night buses, woozily swaying on the top deck as the hangover starts to kick in. But what’s this? The Night Tube, it’s back. Your journey time has just been sliced in half, huzzah!

The Night Tube will finally be restored to full service this weekend after being suspended during the pandemic. Services on the Piccadilly line, the last of the lines to recommence the Night Tube, will resume tonight (Friday July 29). The line will be running every Friday and Saturday night from now on. 

The Central and Victoria lines were the first Night Tube routes to bounce back in November 2021. They were shortly followed by some Night Overground services and then by the Jubilee and Northern lines earlier this summer. 

This news comes after long-running Night Tube strikes were suspended indefinitely last week, as the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union came to an agreement with TfL over safety concerns and work-life balance. 

London’s Night Czar, Amy Lamé, said: ‘I’m thrilled that the Night Tube is returning to the Piccadilly line on Friday and Saturday nights. The return of all Night Tube services will enable those working throughout the night to travel to and from work safely and cheaply.

‘Importantly, for the city’s night-time businesses, this will also give Londoners and visitors more ways to access and enjoy the capital’s world-leading hospitality and entertainment after dark.’

TfL’s director of customer operations, Nick Dent added: ‘We hope the full return of the Night Tube will be a further boost to the capital’s recovery.’

It seems like London’s nightlife is finally getting back on track. Get out there!

Everything you need to know about this week’s rail strikes.

All the vital information about the August tube strike.

  • India Lawrence Contributor

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on travel restrictions

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.