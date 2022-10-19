An Asda Express is coming to north London

Finding a properly good supermarket in London can be a mission. Going to a huge Asda or a Tesco Extra is a rare and, frankly, thrilling experience, and there are hardly any Lidls or Aldis. Instead, we’re forced to shop at subpar convenience store-sized supermarkets, like the Tesco Express in Haggerston, which is undisputably the worst supermarket in the world. But now, Londoners will have an exciting new diddy supermarket to try out, because Asda Express is coming to Tottenham. Let’s hope this one can deliver the goods.

Asda has announced its opening two new Asda Express stores in the UK before Christmas, one near Birmingham and one in Tottenham Hale, north London. The Tottenham branch officially opens on December 6. Over the coming year it will open 30 express stores across the country.

This comes as Asda hopes to overtake Sainsbury's to become the second largest supermarket chain in the UK, behind Tesco. The green supermarket also has plans to open 200 petrol station stores and acquire 132 convenience stores from Co-op.

If you’re hoping for a huge Asda coming to you, you might be disappointed, as Asda Express stores are going to be around 3,000 sq ft. For lazy shoppers, they will offer speedy delivery through UberEats. It will stock hot and cold food from its own brands, which includes Leon.

Waffle fries all round!

