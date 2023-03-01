London
Tottenham Hotspur stadium inside
Photograph: Shutterstock

An F1 track is being built under Tottenham Hotspur stadium

It’s going to be the world’s first in-stadium electric karting course

India Lawrence
India Lawrence
Tottenham Hotspur stadium is getting a Formula 1 race track. As part of a 15-year partnership with F1, Spurs are getting the world’s first in-stadium electric karting facility. 

Opening later this year, it’s set to be the longest indoor track in London. Situated underneath the South Stand, there will be separate tracks for both adults and kids, and thanks to an accreditation from the National Karting Association the track could be a potential future venue for UK championship races.

Its hoped that the track will help diversify the motorsport talent pool and discover the next generation of F1 drivers. Stefano Domenicali, the president of Formula 1, also said the new track will bring apprenticeships and career opportunities for young people in London. Local schools will be given the opportunity to get involved in educational activities, too.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy said: ‘Since building this stadium, our ambition has always been to see how far we can push the boundaries in delivering world-class experiences that will attract people from around the world all year round. We have been able to bring the biggest names in sport and entertainment to London N17. We are extremely excited about what this long-term partnership with F1 will bring for our global, national and local communities.’

Domenicali said: ‘The karting experience will be a destination and place that families, friends and aspiring drivers from all over the world will want to visit and enjoy, engaging new audiences and offering an accessible entry point to the world of motorsport.’

The stadium is hoping to achieve net zero carbon by 2040 – Spurs and F1 will collaborate on initiatives that promote environmental responsibility as part of their partnership. 

West Ham’s stadium is being covered with a ‘solar membrane’.

Charles Dickens’s Regent’s Park townhouse is for sale.

