An immersive ‘Peaky Blinders’ show is coming to London next summer

Yes, everything is a bit awful at the moment. But on the plus side it sounds like the Omicron wave isn’t likely to last that long, so we can, being optimistic, look forward to a relatively normal 2022 once the first, tricky couple of month are out of the way.

So on that cheery note, come next summer and you’ll almost certainly be free to live out your dream of being a vicious Brummie gangster with ‘Peaky Blinders: The Rise’, a new officially licensed immersive theatre show set in the world of the wildly popular Cillian Murphy vehicle. It’ll be taking place at the Vanguard Theatre in Camden, which we’re pretty sure isn’t currently a thing, ie it’s presumably a new or rebranded venue, but apparently it’s just around the corner from the filming location for the show’s Solomon’s Yard.

Information about what actually happens in the show is pretty non-existant at the moment, but it’s from Immersive Anywhere, the production company responsible for official ‘Doctor Who’ immersive show ‘Time Fracture’, and it shares a director (Tom Maller) and production designer (Rebecca Bower), so it’s probable that you can expect to be led around a convincing replica of the show’s world complete with fan service-y interactions and maybe some pre-recorded cameos from its stars (if such a thing could be explained by the technology of the time). Either way, you probably won’t actually have to do any gangstering, and it should be a treat for lovers of the show who’ve long dreamed of stepping into its world.

There should be more information on ‘Peaky Blinders: The Rise’ in the new year: to be the first to hear about new developments, sign up here.

Immersive theatre shows in London.

The best London theatre shows to book for in 2022.