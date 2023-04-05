London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Dominion Cinema in Harrow
Photograph: IF Architecture

An incredible 1930s art deco cinema in Harrow is being restored and reopening

The Dominion is being renovated to its former glory as a four-screen picturehouse

India Lawrence
Written by
India Lawrence
Advertising

An art deco cinema in Harrow that has been covered with a metal facade since the 1960s is being restored to its former glory. 

The Dominion Cinema opened near Harrow on the Hill in 1936. In 1962, the building was renamed the ABC and the owners covered its original art deco exterior with steel sheeting, saying it was too expensive to maintain. But in good news, the cinema’s facade is slowly being restored to its former glory, and it’s getting a brand new movie theatre too.  

A four-screen picture house will be installed on the ground floor of the building, alongside a new café and community space. It will be reinstated with its former name, being changed from the Safari Cinema as it’s currently known. The building will also be developed into an 11-storey block of 78 flats, and residents will get a view that looks out over the restored art deco frontage of the building. 

Art deco exterior of the Dominion Cinema
Photograph: IF Architecture

While a lot of work remains to be done – the outside of the building is currently encased in scaffolding – plans reveal that the structure will be restored with its 1930s glamour, including windows spanning the front, tall columns, flags and a huge sign in a 1930s font. 

Currently, the Safari Cinema is known for screening Bollywood movies. Its reopening date hasn’t been confirmed yet, but when it reopens it promises to show mainstream, indie and art-house films. 

Dominion Cinema, Harrow, HA1 2TY.

The world’s 50 most beautiful cinemas

The 100 best movies of all time.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on Future Cities

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Site Map
        © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

        The best things in life are free.

        Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!