Operation Black Door, Churchill War Rooms, 2022
Photo by Churchill War Rooms

An ultra-exclusive immersive theatre show is happening in the Churchill War Rooms

‘Operation Black Door’ will run for three nights only

Andrzej Lukowski
Written by
Andrzej Lukowski
An extremely exclusive immersive theatre show will let you live out your wildest WW2 fantasies by plunging you into the Churchill War Rooms.

Built under the treasury building, the Rooms were constructed in 1938 as a command bunker for the British fightback against the German conquest of Europe, and have been open to the public as a tourist attraction under the auspices of the Imperial War Museum since the ’80s.

But it isn’t every day that they come back to life. Immersive theatre company Wet Picnic’s new show ‘Operation Black Door’ will see them spring into service again – well a theatrical recreation thereof – as audience members step into the past and join the war effort, going on missions, cracking codes and saturating themselves with wartime London vibes while actors take on the roles of the Rooms’ staff. (You’re invited to don your own period dress if you should so desire.)

Because the Churchill War Rooms can’t simply change purpose to indefinitely serve as an immersive theatre venue, the production run is limited, with just three nights of performances. So this is pretty much a one-off chance to travel back in time and sock it to Hitler and his boys, via the medium of puzzle-solving to some actors. At £35 a go it’s only a tenner more than a normal visit to the attraction, so if it sounds at all interesting, don’t miss this chance.

‘Operation Black Door’ is at Churchill War Rooms, Mar 10-12, £35.

