The winner of Time Out’s Clash of the Slices has been revealed. Yard Sale beat Pizza Pilgrims in the final of the knockout tournament, which finished on Time Out’s Instagram Stories this morning.

The vote came after nine days of competition between some of London’s most popular pizzerias. Sixteen venues – Franco Manca, Pizza Union, Mike’s, Firezza, Voodoo Ray’s, Santa Maria, Pizza Pilgrims, Theo’s, Yard Sale, Zia Lucia, Gordo’s, Rudy’s, Four Hundred Rabbits, ICCO, Homeslice and L’Antica Pizzeria de Michele – all took part. Readers voted for their favourites through group stages, quarter-finals, semi-finals and the final.

There were many close rounds throughout the tournament (Santa Maria, for example, mobilised its cult-like following to beat pizzerias with much bigger operations in London). The final was the closest head-to-head of all though. Pizza Pilgrims created videos, sent newsletters and enlisted the support of stars like Andi Peters to try and secure a win. Meanwhile Ed Gamble backed Yard Sale, whose bosses sent a text out to all its fans encouraging them to vote. The result? The sourdough slingers beat the Neapolitan boys by just four votes: 4,566 to 4,562.

A trophy’s in the post to our Clash of the Slices champion. In the meantime we want to express our gratitude to all the brilliant pizzerias that took part. It was so much fun and we hope to bring it back, bigger and better for 2023.

