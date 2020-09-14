Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right Angelina Jolie has given money to two east London boys’ Lemonade for Yemen Aid stand
‘Lemonade for Yemen-Aid‘ boys receive donation from Angelina Jolie
Photo: Adeela Moosa

Angelina Jolie has given money to two east London boys’ Lemonade for Yemen Aid stand

The ‘Maleficent’ star magicked a donation all the way to Redbridge

By Django Zimmatore Posted: Monday September 14 2020, 10:33am
Advertising

Angelina Jolie has donated money to a soft-drink stall fundraiser set up by two boys from Ilford.

Best friends Ayaan Moosa and Mikaeel Ishaaq, both aged six, set up the catchily titled ‘Lemonade for Yemen Aid’ stand outside one of their family homes during the summer to raise money for the humanitarian crisis in in the Arab country.

Starting with a modest target of £400, the boys quickly surpassed that once their story was picked up by local and then national media. They have now raised more than £71,000.

Adding that to an undisclosed but ‘very generous’ donation from Angelina Jolie will help them get closer to their highly ambitious new target of £100,000. The Hollywood star read about the boys’ initiative on BBC News and decided to send them a contribution alongside a note thanking them for their hard work. 

The pair recorded a message in response to Jolie’s action, thanking her and saying: ‘If you ever come to London, feel free to buy a glass of fresh lemonade.’

View this post on Instagram

Thank you message for @angelinajolie.offiicial 💙 #yemen #lemonaidboys #yemencrisis #angelinajolie

A post shared by Ayaan & Mikaeel (@lemonaidboys) on

Ayaan and Mikaeel will continue to raise money for humanitarian aid, with Ayaan telling ITV London News that their next fundraiser will be the equally citrussy ‘Lemonade for Lebanon’. 

You can donate to the boys’ online appeal here.

Find restaurants doing Eat Out to Help Out through September.

Hear from the guy who set up the Black Cyclists Network.

Share the story
Latest news
    More news
    Advertising