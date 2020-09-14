Angelina Jolie has given money to two east London boys’ Lemonade for Yemen Aid stand

The ‘Maleficent’ star magicked a donation all the way to Redbridge

Angelina Jolie has donated money to a soft-drink stall fundraiser set up by two boys from Ilford.

Best friends Ayaan Moosa and Mikaeel Ishaaq, both aged six, set up the catchily titled ‘Lemonade for Yemen Aid’ stand outside one of their family homes during the summer to raise money for the humanitarian crisis in in the Arab country.

Starting with a modest target of £400, the boys quickly surpassed that once their story was picked up by local and then national media. They have now raised more than £71,000.

Adding that to an undisclosed but ‘very generous’ donation from Angelina Jolie will help them get closer to their highly ambitious new target of £100,000. The Hollywood star read about the boys’ initiative on BBC News and decided to send them a contribution alongside a note thanking them for their hard work.

The pair recorded a message in response to Jolie’s action, thanking her and saying: ‘If you ever come to London, feel free to buy a glass of fresh lemonade.’

Ayaan and Mikaeel will continue to raise money for humanitarian aid, with Ayaan telling ITV London News that their next fundraiser will be the equally citrussy ‘Lemonade for Lebanon’.

You can donate to the boys’ online appeal here.

Find restaurants doing Eat Out to Help Out through September.

Hear from the guy who set up the Black Cyclists Network.

Share the story